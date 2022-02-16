Just 29 reactions all rioting about last night’s Drag Race UK Versus the World episode

We’re all having fun with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus the World. Let’s just keep that abundantly clear. It’s a drag show at the end of the day – we’re here for the drama, the chaos , the carnage, the talent and the heart and good vibes of the cast. But what makes it even greater telly is when the judging feels accurate and deserved, with the correct tops and the correct bottoms and a fair elimination process in which the queen that goes home performed the least successfully on that week. Or, if All Stars rules are applying, where a queen will send home some competition in a move that feels strategic and yet still entertaining. But the judging of the bottom queens on Drag Race UK Versus the World feel unfair – they feel like heavy handed production, and the season is in danger of being ruined because of it.

