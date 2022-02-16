Metrolink: Line damage causes rush-hour tram disruption

Storm Eunice is causing travel chaos, with hundreds of rail lines blocked and road bridges closed.A rare “do not travel” alert was issued across railways in England and Wales, as seven operators suspended all services, with footage showing a building roof being blown on to tracks.More than 430 flights due to take off or land at UK airports were cancelled on Friday.Both the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and the M48 Severn Bridge, which link England and Wales across the River Severn, were closed due to high winds.It is believed to be the first time both crossings have been closed...
Comments / 0