Seven-time New Zealand national off-road motorcycle champion Ivan Boorer died in Perth, Australia on February 15, 2022. He was 86 years of age. No cause of death has been made public at this time. A proud son of Timaru, NZ, he gained fame in the local motocross community, with a racing career that spanned from the 1950s through the ‘70s. He’d been living in Perth, Australia for the 15 years prior to his passing.

