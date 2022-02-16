ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Warm words from Rishi Sunak won’t help fix cost of living crisis | Larry Elliott

By Larry Elliott
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lzV8y_0eFtZGIO00
Britain's chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak Photograph: Reuters

Every month the story is the same. The annual inflation rate goes up and the chancellor puts out a statement saying he understands life is tough for the British public.

The only real difference between this month and last was that, in the interim, Rishi Sunak announced his package of measures to soften – but by no means fully offset – the blow from the huge increase in energy costs households are facing in April.

The whopping 54% increase to the average domestic bill will alone add 1.6 percentage points to the annual inflation rate, making the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics for the cost of living in January something of a temporary respite.

Even so, there was still a rise in the annual rate – as measured by the consumer prices index – from 5.4% in December to 5.5% last month. The figure was actually a bit worse than it looked, because without a temporary fall in petrol prices it would have been higher.

Inflation graphic

Elsewhere, the January sales were less generous than a year ago. As usual, clothing and footwear retailers and shops selling household goods dropped their prices in the new year but the bargains were less generous this January. Clothing and footwear inflation rose from 4.2% to 6.3% because outlets dropped their prices by 4.9% in January 2021 but by only 2.9% last month.

Inflation will rise further in the coming months. As motorists are now discovering, January’s drop in petrol prices has been reversed. The temporary reduced VAT rate of 12.5% for the hospitality sector will expire in April, the same month energy bills go up. One other factor is that based on a survey of what households are actually spending money on each month, the ONS has made changes to the weightings of the various goods and services it includes in its inflation basket. Greater weight is being given to items analysts expect to rise fastest.

Two other things will concern Bank of England policymakers. The first is that core inflation – the increase in the cost of living excluding volatile elements such as food and fuel – has continued to rise, hitting 4.4% in January.

The second is that producer prices – which provide a guide to inflationary pressures at an early stage in the pipeline – rose at an annual rate of 9.9% in January, up from 9.3% in December.

Inflation is already running at its highest level in almost 30 years. Even on the assumption that there is no more bad news in the meantime, it will peak at between 7% and 8% in the spring. There will be more “I feel your pain” messages from the chancellor. And pressure on him to offer more tangible support.

The rise of crypto means tougher scrutiny

Even though Meta (formerly Facebook) has scrapped plans for its Diem stablecoin, it is clear cryptocurrencies are now a permanent feature of financial markets. Banks and hedge funds now buy and sell crypto assets as a matter of course and there is already an array of complex derivatives that involve crypto products for investors to choose from.

Crypto assets, in other words, are becoming increasingly interconnected with the traditional financial system. However, it is by no means obvious how robust they would prove in the event of an unexpected run on them. Structural vulnerabilities, including a lack of reserves, might quickly appear.

If this all sounds eerily familiar that’s because history is in danger of repeating itself. The buildup to the global financial crash of 2008 was marked by the rapid growth of under-regulated new financial instruments which only a few people purported to understand and were sold to punters who didn’t really know what they were buying.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Despite all the hype around bitcoin, at $2.6tn (£1.9tn) the crypto market is still relatively small, but it grew by 3.5 times in 2021, according to the latest report from the Financial Stability Board , the risk-monitoring watchdog for the G20 group of developed and developing countries.

The FSB has noticeably toughened up its stance, and rightly so. Having been asleep at the wheel in the early 2000s, those responsible for supervising the global financial system – central banks and regulators – need to avoid making the same mistake twice.

Regulators have no wish to put an end to the innovation that led to crypto assets, and couldn’t even if they wanted to. They also know the financial risks could snowball in the comings and the time to put in place the necessary regulatory safeguards is now, before it is too late.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Fastest rent rise in five years adds to concerns over UK cost of living crisis

Private rents in the UK are rising at the fastest rate in five years, ratcheting up the cost of living burden on millions of households. The average cost of renting for UK tenants rose by 2% in 2021 – the largest annual increase since 2017, figures from the Office for National Statistics show. Soaring rental prices, coupled with inflation hitting 5.5% in January, will pile further pressure on the government to increase support for vulnerable families.
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Fortune

There’s a vastly overlooked factor that’s stoking record inflation: Rich people

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Perhaps the most overlooked engine fueling inflation is the "wealth effect," the extra spending from Americans feeling flush as their stock portfolios and home prices jumped by trillions during a tag-team, Olympic sprint for both. By far the biggest share of the extra outlays on the likes of new cars, home improvements, and laptops comes from America's top income tiers. Besides opening their wallets as their net worth swelled, those high-earners—who own the most expensive houses—tapped the fast-rising value of their manses as ATM-style fonts for cash. The sudden spike in their nest eggs and their cash-out refis keep the cohort spending at rates far faster than before the pandemic struck. And because that elite group accounts for such a huge share of overall consumption, it's also a leading, and widely ignored, force in driving inflation that reached 7.5% in the January CPI reading, the highest level in four decades.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: The worst household appliances to leave on standby

Rising global gas prices mean that UK households are facing massive energy bills in 2022, exacerbating an already-spiralling cost of living crisis that has seen the price of food, fuel, national insurance contributions and mortgage repayments all going up while salaries stagnate.The Bank of England has meanwhile warned that inflation is expected to climb from its current level of 5.4 per cent to more than 7 per cent this spring, meaning the situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon.The increase in the cost of domestic electricity and gas was confirmed earlier this month when Ofgem, the UK energy regulator, announced...
BUSINESS
resilience.org

To tackle the cost of living crisis, we must end the Great British Rip Off

According to the Bank of England, UK households are facing the “biggest fall in living standards since comparable records began”. If you’re thinking ‘haven’t we heard this before?’, that’s because the UK has just experienced the worst decade for living standards since records began. To live through two ‘lost decades’ in a row is unprecedented in modern history. For young adults across Britain, rising living standards are now something they have encountered only in history books.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Cost Of Living#Uk#Reuters#British#Ons
Daily Mail

Keir Starmer takes an eight point poll lead over Boris Johnson on who would make the best PM as the Labour leader hits a record high while cost of living crisis sees Rishi Sunak's popularity sink to its lowest ever score

Sir Keir Starmer has taken an eight point poll lead over Boris Johnson on who would make the best prime minister, with support for the Labour leader now at an all-time high. Some 39 per cent of people backed Sir Keir on the question, up by three points on last month, while Mr Johnson was chosen by 31 per cent of people, also up three points.
WORLD
BBC

Living costs hit fresh 30-year high as households squeezed

The cost of living hit a fresh 30-year high last month as energy, fuel and food prices continued to soar and retailers reined in seasonal discounts. Prices surged by 5.5% in the 12 months to January, up from 5.4% in December, increasing the squeeze on household budgets. Inflation is now...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Inflation rises further to fresh 30-year high as cost-of-living crisis mounts

The ONS said the cost of clothes and footwear pushed inflation higher, with the smallest January discounts in shops since 1990. UK inflation hit a fresh 30-year high after rising further in January as Britain remains in the grip of a tightening cost-of-living squeeze. Official figures revealed that Consumer Prices...
BUSINESS
CNBC

UK inflation rate hits new 30-year high at 5.5%

LONDON — U.K. inflation came in at an annual 5.5% in January, slightly ahead of forecasts and remaining at a 30-year high. On a monthly basis, consumer prices contracted by 0.1%, slightly less than expected by economists in a Reuters poll. The annual print was expected to remain at 5.4%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Jobs market rebounds further but pay growth lags behind inflation

Britain’s jobs market continued its recovery as the number of payrolled workers jumped last month but wages have continued to lag behind soaring inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics said the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 108,000 between December and January to 29.5 million.The unemployment rate also reduced by 0.2 percentage points to 4.1% over the three months to December.This was in line with the predictions from a consensus of analysts.The UK employment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points on the quarter to 75.5%, while the number of people deemed economically inactive also increased...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Social care betrayal: 'Penny-pinching' amendment to reforms means £86,000 cap on costs won't help four in five elderly people, campaigners warn

Four in five pensioners will not benefit from the new social care cap because of the loss of nearly £1billion in promised annual funding, campaigners warned last night. They say many elderly Britons, especially those in poorer areas, will instead keep paying for their own support until they die and have to sell the family home.
HEALTH
The Independent

Rishi Sunak urged to delay NI hike, as business warns rising costs will fuel inflation

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is facing new calls to delay his planned 2.5 per cent national insurance hike, as fresh research pointed to prices outstripping wages and companies warned of a “cost of doing business crisis”.Meanwhile, campaigners warned that much of the money raised for social care from the tax rise will go to wealthy pensioners in expensive homes.Almost three-quarters (73 per cent) of companies questioned in new research by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said they will hike prices in response to rising costs, including spiralling energy bills and the NI increase coming into effect in April.And a separate...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Britain’s Cost-of-Living Crisis Is as Bad as It Sounds

We talk about the U.K.’s cost of living crisis as if it’s a new thing. To some extent, this is understandable. The U.K. Consumer Price Index rose by 5.4% in 2021, the fastest pace since March 1992. The older, broader Retail Price Index (RPI), meanwhile, hit 7.5% in December — easily the fastest pace this century.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government to announce measures to tackle cost of living by end of the week

Government intends to announce new measures to tackle the soaring cost of living by the end of the week, the Taoiseach has said.Coalition party leaders are set to meet on Monday evening to discuss the proposals, but Micheal Martin has ruled out increases to social welfare payments or a reduction in VAT.Inflation rates have hit a 20-year high, primarily driven by global increases in the costs of energy such as oil and gas.Mr Martin said the Government now believes price increases will be here in the medium term, after initially holding the view that these were short-term trends linked to...
ECONOMY
BBC

Cost-of-living crisis plan to be outlined next week

Finance secretary Kate Forbes will confirm next week how much extra money households in Scotland will receive to cope with the cost of living crisis. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised a £150 council tax rebate for most households in England. The pledge could result in as much as £290m...
SCOTLAND
The Guardian

The Guardian

154K+
Followers
52K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy