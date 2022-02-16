ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sea Girls return with ‘Lonely’ and UK tour including huge Alexandra Palace show

By Will Richards
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSea Girls have returned with their new single ‘Lonely’ and announced details of their biggest UK tour to date. The band’s new album ‘Homesick’ is set for release on March 25 via Polydor, following their 2020 debut album ‘Open Your Head’. New track ‘Lonely’ follows recent singles ‘Sick’, ‘Sleeping With You’,...

Kerrang

Gojira reschedule UK and European tour with Alien Weaponry and Employed To Serve

Gojira have confirmed all rescheduled dates for their UK and European tour with Alien Weaponry and Employed To Serve. "We cannot express how much we appreciate your continued patience and support while we worked through last month’s postponement," say the French metal titans in a joint statement. "Despite our best efforts to resume touring this month, the continued uncertainty in various territories has left us with no other choice but to reschedule the remaining dates of the tour as well.
ROCK MUSIC
theprp.com

Monuments Announce Spring UK Tour

With their fourth studio album “In Stasis” headed for an April 15th release date, progressive djent band Monuments have announced an April tour of their native UK. Opening bands for the trek are pending. 04/22 Manchester, UK – Academy 3. 04/23 Nottingham, UK – Rock City Beta...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Sweater Puppies return to Lee’s Palace stage for postponed release show

The wait is over! On Saturday, February 26th on the Legendary Lee’s Palace stage in Toronto, Sweater Puppies will share the stage with beloved Brantford up and comers Sun Junkies, and Toronto Act In a Bag, who will both be playing Lee’s Palace for the first time. In...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Ours Tour To Include Distorted Lullabies Shows

Ours have announced that they will be launching a U.S. Tour next in support of their self-titled album and will also feature select shows celebrating their acclaimed debut album. Jimmy Gnecco says of their latest album, "It was an insane process of going through 200 songs that I had written....
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Teenage Halloween announce tour, including shows with Chris Farren, R.A.P. Ferreira & more

Asbury Park indie-punks Teenage Halloween kicked the year off with a split with The Homeless Gospel Choir (including their song "Burn," which they debuted on Audiotree Live almost a year earlier and which we named one of the best punk songs of January), and now they've announced their most extensive tour yet, including their first-ever West Coast shows. The tour surrounds their previously announced dates with Chris Farren (including Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on March 19), and it also includes dates with Hey ily, Walter Etc, Bugsy, SXSW (where they'll play their label Don Giovanni's showcase), and more.
MUSIC
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Eels move tour to 2023, including Munhall show

Eels, the LA indie-rock band led by E (aka Mark Oliver Everett), has postponed its Lockdown Hurricane Tour, including the May 21 at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall. Eels, set to tour behind 14th studio album “Extreme Witchcraft,” said the tour was complicated by COVID-19 restrictions.
MUNHALL, PA
NME

Flume announces star-studded North American ‘Palaces’ tour

Australian producer Flume will return to North America for his first tour dates in nearly three years this April, in support of his forthcoming album ‘Palaces’. Flume had previously been announced as part of the 2022 Coachella line-up in April, as well as Bonnaroo and New York City’s Governors Ball this June. Headlining shows for the producer have now been announced that are largely based around these festival dates. The tour will culminate with two nights at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado in early September.
MUSIC
