Recipes

Potato casserole recipe really is special

By GINNA PARSONS Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
Last weekend, I asked my mother-in-law, Roye, for her special potato casserole recipe. This is a dish she reserves for holidays, like Christmas Eve or Easter.

I thought she called it special because she makes it only for special occasions, but, no, when she sent me the recipe, the name of it is really is Special Potato Casserole, and it's from "Elegant Entertaining Cookbook" by Myra Sable.

This recipe is reminiscent of a hashbrown casserole, but this one uses fresh potatoes, not bagged shredded or cubed potatoes, and there's no cream of anything soup in it – just real cream.

I halved the recipe and made it Friday night to serve with New York strip steaks my husband grilled and fresh green beans. On Sunday morning, I reheated some of the leftover casserole, and we enjoyed it with bacon, eggs and toast.

This is a delicious dish and, like the cookbook says, elegant. But it's not too fussy or complicated to serve on a Friday night or a lazy Sunday morning.

SPECIAL POTATO CASSEROLE

6 medium potatoes, cooked in jackets, peeled and cubed

1/3 cup chopped green onions

1 cup sour cream

1 1/2 cups grated Cheddar cheese

1 cup chicken stock

1 cup light cream

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup butter

3/4 cup crushed cornflakes

Arrange cooked, cubed potatoes in a greased 9x13-inch casserole. Sprinkle green onions over the top.

In a mixing bowl, combine sour cream, cheese, stock cream, salt and pepper. Pour over potatoes.

In a small saucepan, melt butter. Stir in cornflakes. Spread on top of potato mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until heated through and lightly browned. Serves 6 to 8.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
9K+
Followers
265
Post
1M+
Views
