Texas man’s lawsuit over gas station taco continues

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Puente
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas ( KVEO ) – Gas station chain 7-Eleven is facing a lawsuit from a Texas man who claims a taco he purchased sent him to the emergency room.

According to court documents, a man visited a Stripes convenience store – owned by 7-Eleven – in South Padre Island around Feb. 7, 2020, and purchased a taco. Soon after eating the taco, the man suffered from food poisoning and had to be taken to the emergency room, according to court documents.

The plaintiff said he never altered the food in any way and Stripes’s negligence led to his medical problem, which caused medical expenses and loss of wages.

The Cameron County man is seeking up to $75,000 in the lawsuit, which was filed in Sept. 2021.

Man caught shooting geese from Louisiana highway stripped of hunting privileges

7-Eleven Inc. denied that the man suffered food poisoning due to their tacos. The Texas-based business added that if the company was liable for any charges, they would only need to pay for the man’s entire medical expenses.

In their original answer to the lawsuit, 7-Eleven demanded a jury trial take place to handle the issue. The Cameron County man also requested a trial date be set up for the case.

Orders have been issued to the hospital to provide medical records of the man’s visit on that Feb. 2020 day.

The court held a conference on the case on Tuesday to discuss details about the lawsuit. A trial date has yet to be set for this case.

