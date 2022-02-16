ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffrey Epstein’s accuser reacts to Prince Andrew’s settlement with Virginia Giuffre

By Kate Gill
The Independent
 2 days ago

Liz Stein, one of Jeffrey Epstein ’s accusers has shared her thoughts following Prince Andrew ’s court settlement with Virginia Giuffre .

Yesterday, the Duke of York agreed to pay an undisclosed sum as part of the US civil sexual assault case.

“This shows that his decisions have consequences,” Ms Stein said: “Whatever he lost can never compare to what the victims have lost.”

While Prince Andrew made no admission of liability and has always denied the allegations, he agreed to pay the sum and accepted Ms Giuffre had suffered as a victim of abuse.

