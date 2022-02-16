ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Scientists say first woman apparently cured of HIV with new treatment

By Maureen Breslin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lb2L2_0eFtXPvH00

( The Hill ) – Scientists announced Tuesday that the first woman appears to be cured of HIV using a stem cell transplant method, according to multiple reports.

Scientists expect to expand the eligibility of the state-of-the-art treatment to dozens more people every year, NBC reported .

The treatment used stem cells from umbilical cord blood, which is more widely available than adult stem cells used in bone marrow transplants, according to The New York Times . Stem cells from umbilical cords also do not need to be as closely matched to the recipient as bone marrow cells do, The Times noted.

The HIV-positive woman also had leukemia and had received treatment from the umbilical cord blood for her cancer from a donor who partially matched. She also received blood from a close relative, according to the Times.

‘Highly pathogenic’ bird flu could spike egg, chicken and turkey prices

The case is believed to be the first time that a woman has had her HIV medically cured. Although women comprise half of the world’s HIV cases, only 11 percent of cure trial participants are women, the newspaper noted.

Two men have been apparently cured of their HIV cases with similar treatments, which were initially undergone for cancer treatments as well, reports NBC.

However, these therapeutic processes are incredibly risky, as the entire immune system is essentially destroyed and then replaced. Researchers believe it is unethical to use this treatment on any HIV-positive individual who does not have a fatal bout of cancer because of how high the associated risks are.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

2-year-old dies after being hit by car in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a Scranton neighborhood where a 2-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a car Thursday. The Lackawanna County Coroner has informed Eyewitness News that the boy has died from his injuries. Scranton police cordoned off the 21-hundred block of Dorothy Street. They were called to the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Coroner releases name of toddler struck and killed by vehicle in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County coroner has identified the 2-year-old boy struck and killed by a vehicle in Scranton Thursday morning. Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland says Kayden Zvolensky, 2, of Throop died as a result of a head trauma he sustained during the crash on Dorothy Street near Isaac Tripp Elementary […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Immune System#Leukemia#Blood Cancer#Nbc#The New York Times
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus May Mutate in HIV Positive Individuals, Claims Study

A young South African HIV patient harboured the COVID-19 virus for nine months, and it developed more than 20 mutations, a study revealed. The yet to be peer-reviewed study showed that a 22-year-old female with uncontrolled advanced HIV infection was persistently infected with the SARS-CoV-2 beta variant for nine months.
SCIENCE
Axios

2 cancer patients "cured" after promising immunotherapy treatment

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday. Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy —...
CANCER
Chattanooga Daily News

Father has been told he only has 5 years left to live after he was refused a heart transplant because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19

The 31-year-old father-of-two has reportedly been told he only has 5 years left to live after he was refused a heart transplant because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. The dad now has a mechanical heart pump (left ventricular assist device) which should last for up to five years. According to his family, the 31-year-old man is not an anti-vaxxer as he has all of his vaccines, but it’s just that he’s concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine because of his current cardiac crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
New York Post

Cancer patients ‘cured’ after doctors turbocharge blood’s immune cells

Cancer patients have been cured after medics turbocharged their blood’s immune cells in a lab. Two adults with leukemia have been in remission since 2010 after Car-T therapy. It involves removing blood and genetically modifying its white cells so they target cancer. The resulting Car-T cells are re-injected in...
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find existing drugs that may reduce death in COVID-19

Inflammation is a defense mechanism of the body to fight pathogens. However, when it is widespread and excessive, it can aggravate the pathology and even cause death. One of the ways in which this excessive response occurs is called a cytokine storm, an inflammatory process produced by these proteins, cytokines, which send a signal that triggers the immune system.
CANCER
hivplusmag.com

Has a Woman Really Been "Cured" of HIV for the First Time Ever?

Each year dozens of scientists, researchers, health care providers, educators, and other experts get together to share the latest science on HIV and other viruses at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI). One of the biggest announcements to come from this year’s conference, CROI 2022, is that a woman being called “the New York patient” has been essentially cured of HIV. She is also the first known woman to be medically cured of HIV, according to report by NBC News.
SCIENCE
WBRE

WBRE

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy