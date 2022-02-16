ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man injured in suspected gas explosion now in critical but stable condition

By Katie Dickinson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkYqd_0eFtXOHm00

One of two men injured in a suspected gas explosion is now in a critical but stable condition, police have said.

The Northumbria force confirmed the man’s condition had deteriorated overnight following the blast in Sunderland on Tuesday afternoon.

Two people were taken to hospital with blast injuries and a number of residents were evacuated after the explosion.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.45pm yesterday we received a report of a suspected gas explosion at an address on Whickham Street, Sunderland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SA6k1_0eFtXOHm00

“Two men were taken to hospital. One man’s condition has since deteriorated and he is currently in a critical but stable condition.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said it had been a “significant” explosion.

Photos of severe damage at the property in Roker show its roof and part of its front missing, with bricks and debris in the street outside.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman yesterday said one person had been taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital, and another to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle , both with blast injuries.

Neighbour John Ellis, 43, received a phone call about the blast and believed his father – with whom he lives – was at home at the time as he works nights, but by luck he was doing training at work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fn3cn_0eFtXOHm00

He told the PA news agency: “I was ringing him and he wasn’t answering and when I got here I thought he was dead.

“Luckily, it’s not turned out that way.”

Mr Ellis, a truck driver, said his council flat had been destroyed by the blast, along with the contents, and he was not insured.

He said: “The roof’s been blown off, the front’s collapsed, the back’s collapsed, it’s uninhabitable.”

But Mr Ellis said all the property – clothes, TV and furniture – can be replaced.

He thought his neighbour had been pulled out by the fire brigade and that the air ambulance had been at the scene.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Man in critical condition from stabbing, woman arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is listed in critical condition after police said he was stabbed Saturday evening around 8:30 p.m. Officers said the stabbing happened on the 3500 block of Weaver Road in Southwest Memphis. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police also said they have one woman in custody. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
BBC

M4 crash: Second child who died after Newport collision named

A three-year-old boy who died after a crash on the M4 that killed his sister has been named as Jayden-Lee Lucas. The boy, from Tredegar, had been in hospital following the collision on 5 February involving a car and a van on the motorway near Newport. Four-year-old Gracie-Ann Wheaton died...
ACCIDENTS
WZZM 13

24-year-old man in critical condition following gas station shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Police say the shooting happened Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. outside of the Mobile Gas Station on Burton Street SW. During the investigation, police say a 24-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WSAW

Rome man in critical condition following overnight crash

ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - A 38-year-old man from Rome is in critical condition after an early-morning crash. It happened near the 1400 block of Akron Drive around 1 a.m. Monday. Investigators said the driver struck a tree. He was transported to Aspirus Riverview Hospital and later transferred to Marshfield Medical...
MARSHFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Explosion#Sunderland Royal Hospital
Andrei Tapalaga

The 14-Year-Old Boy Who Fell to His Death From an Airplane

When you hear the word "adventure," it's such a pleasant-sounding word. The majority of individuals crave adventure in their lives, a way of living that requires them to make snap judgments without considering the implications. One such soul-searching explorer, however, made a hasty decision that ended his life.
The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Husband and wife accused of killing two year-old neighbour in gas explosion deny manslaughter

A husband and wife have denied unlawfully killing their two-year-old neighbour in a horror gas explosion last year.George Arthur Hinds, who was aged two years and 10 months, died in the blast in the early hours of Sunday 16 May, 2021.Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident in Heysham, Lancashire, finding two houses in Mallowdale Avenue had collapsed, with a third seriously damaged.George’s parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds were rushed to hospital with injuries alongside the couple who were also hurt in the blast.Police confirmed that the explosion that killed the toddler was caused by a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lucy Letby: Nurse appears in court accused of baby murders

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies on a neonatal unit has appeared in court ahead of her trial. Lucy Letby, 32, of Hereford, denies murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She also denies attempting to murder five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leeds rape: Man seen carrying victim in 2015 admits attacks

A rapist caught on CCTV carrying his female victim through Leeds city centre has admitted the attack more than six years after it took place. The woman was walking to get a taxi home after a night out when Austin Osayande approached her in Kirkgate in August 2015. Police released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three men arrested on suspicion of rape and murder after woman, 36, dies in Bury

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape and murder following the death of a 36-year-old woman in Greater Manchester.The trio – aged 61, 52 and 32 – were detained after the woman, who has not yet been named, died shortly after being rushed hospital in Bury on Wednesday night.Detective superintendent Kate Atton, of Greater Manchester Police, said she was aware the incident had left the community “shocked and…worried”.She said: “I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of detectives investigating and following up various lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vulnerable man made to live in horse box and squalid shed for years

A man with a “very low” IQ of 59 was made to live in a horse box, a disused caravan and a cramped 6ft shed for 40 years, a court has heard.The vulnerable victim was used and exploited during that period by his “boss” Peter Swailes Senior at the various “accommodations”.Swailes Senior, 80, who died last year while awaiting trial for the modern slavery offences, approached the man when he was aged about 18 and invited him to work with him doing various jobs.In October 2018, following a tip-off, the man was discovered by police living in a shed with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

NYPD: Man in critical condition after being stabbed in the head

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed early Thursday morning in the Crotona Park section of the Bronx. Police say the victim was stabbed in the head on Hoe Avenue just after 2 a.m. according to police. After being stabbed in the head, the victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Angel Lynn: Mother of woman paralysed after being kidnapped by ex-boyfriend calls for tougher sentences

The mother of a young woman who was left paralysed after being snatched from the street by her abusive ex-boyfriend has called for him to face a tougher sentence.In 2020 Chay Bowskill kidnapped Angel Lynn, then aged 19, bundling her into a van which drove off at speed. When it was travelling at about 60mph along a dual carriageway near Loughborough, she fell and suffered catastrophic brain injuries.Twenty-year-old Bowskill was given a seven-and-a-half year sentence and will become eligible for release in June 2024, taking into account time already served on remand.His friend Rocco Sansome, 20, who drove the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

508K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy