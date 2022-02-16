HEX Coffee expanding to a larger space in Camp North End

HEX Coffee plans to more than double its footprint in Camp North End by moving to a new space a short walking distance away.

The new 2,700-square-foot spot will be across from Grow and catty-corner from Free Range Bar . HEX Coffee expects to open the new location in late 2022.

Details: In addition to coffee, HEX will also serve wine, breakfast and lunch.

The coffee bar and open cafe area will fit about 40 people indoors. It also will have additional outdoor seating.

Co-founder Tanner Morita tells Axios that the current café will continue to operate as normal until the new space is ready.

Why it matters: It’s the latest announcement of the second phase of Camp North End’s redevelopment , which includes the addition of office and retail space and a parking garage. That’s all expected to be completed by June 2022.

With 300,000 square feet of space on the historic site already redeveloped, and another 1.5 million square feet yet to be done, Camp North End is “one of the largest adaptive reuse projects currently underway in the U.S.,” according to developers ATCO Properties & Management.

Building ownership was represented by Aaron Ligon and Chapman Chastain at Ascent Real Estate Partners .

Originally built nearly a century ago as a Ford factory, Camp North End has served a range of purposes over the years, from an army quartermaster depot to an Eckerd/Rite Aid distribution center.

It’s now home to, among other tenants, nationally renowned Leah & Louise , office users including Fortune 50 healthcare giant Centene, food stalls and several other local businesses.

Flashback: HEX Coffee started as a local pop-up in 2015 by three friends — Chandler Wrenn, Tanner Morita and John Michael Cord . Now, their coffee beans are sold online and brewed in cafes across the country and internationally.

“Charlotte is our home; Camp North End is our place, and this new location is truly the embodiment of everything we’ve worked for over the past seven years,” Wrenn said in a press release.

