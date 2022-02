Shaun White may have retired a week ago, but he’s already crossed one big thing off of his bucket list. According to the three-time Olympic gold medalist, who officially completed his last run on February 11, his girlfriend Nina Dobrev encouraged him to make a list of things that he wanted to do after his retirement. He stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday to talk about his last run and everything he’s been up to since.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO