Throw the books at him: Trump’s business fortune begins to unravel

Donald Trump, right, with brother Robert at the Taj Mahal Casino Resort in 1990. Robert Rosamilio/New York Daily News/TNS

Never mind those 10 years of Donald Trump’s financial statements, says the longtime accountant to the former president and past, present and future chiseler. The documents purporting to show Trump’s great wealth are, according to the firm which prepared them, themselves worthless. Oh, and please find another bookkeeper.

“You’re fired!,” the phrase which gave our local low-rent real-estate-man-cum-hustler a false national reputation as a business genius (thank you, Jeff Zucker, for the “The Apprentice”) has now been used on Trump by Mazars. The New York branch of the international accountancy agency that Trump used when it called WeiserMazars and Weiser before that has disavowed the materials they prepared for Trump covering the time from July 1, 2010 through June 30, 2020.

We know all this because state Attorney General Tish James, in gamely pursuing a civil case against The Trump Organization and trying to convince the judge to order the testimony of Donald, Don Jr. and Ivanka, submitted Mazars’ Feb. 9 kiss-off letter to Trump to the court docket — and public view.

It would be really nice if the public also got to see the suspect records that Mazars has repudiated, particularly Trump’s secret tax returns. James must have them, as does Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, since Trump lost his effort before the U.S. Supreme Court to withhold the files. The financial documents could be evidence, which would all come out in a future legal action. Longtime Trump financial shenanigans chronicler David Cay Johnston predicts that Bragg’s grand jury is eventually going to indict Trump for racketeering. Sounds like a good fit.

Trump has spent decades running from the law, as taught to him by the detestable Roy Cohn, and he’s wriggled out of consequences many times before. But the law is patient. It will catch up with him. James and Bragg have the evidence and have the tools. Now they have to go wherever the evidence leads, which is almost surely nowhere good.