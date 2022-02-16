ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Throw the books at him: Trump’s business fortune begins to unravel

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4H1y_0eFtVWkG00
Donald Trump, right, with brother Robert at the Taj Mahal Casino Resort in 1990. Robert Rosamilio/New York Daily News/TNS

Never mind those 10 years of Donald Trump’s financial statements, says the longtime accountant to the former president and past, present and future chiseler. The documents purporting to show Trump’s great wealth are, according to the firm which prepared them, themselves worthless. Oh, and please find another bookkeeper.

“You’re fired!,” the phrase which gave our local low-rent real-estate-man-cum-hustler a false national reputation as a business genius (thank you, Jeff Zucker, for the “The Apprentice”) has now been used on Trump by Mazars. The New York branch of the international accountancy agency that Trump used when it called WeiserMazars and Weiser before that has disavowed the materials they prepared for Trump covering the time from July 1, 2010 through June 30, 2020.

We know all this because state Attorney General Tish James, in gamely pursuing a civil case against The Trump Organization and trying to convince the judge to order the testimony of Donald, Don Jr. and Ivanka, submitted Mazars’ Feb. 9 kiss-off letter to Trump to the court docket — and public view.

It would be really nice if the public also got to see the suspect records that Mazars has repudiated, particularly Trump’s secret tax returns. James must have them, as does Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, since Trump lost his effort before the U.S. Supreme Court to withhold the files. The financial documents could be evidence, which would all come out in a future legal action. Longtime Trump financial shenanigans chronicler David Cay Johnston predicts that Bragg’s grand jury is eventually going to indict Trump for racketeering. Sounds like a good fit.

Trump has spent decades running from the law, as taught to him by the detestable Roy Cohn, and he’s wriggled out of consequences many times before. But the law is patient. It will catch up with him. James and Bragg have the evidence and have the tools. Now they have to go wherever the evidence leads, which is almost surely nowhere good.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NBC News

Trump ripping up White House docs shows what little respect he had for the presidency

The National Archives revealed that several of the documents it had turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were in pieces. After former President Donald Trump had ripped up these documents, government officials had taped the pieces back together and delivered them to the records agency. Trump’s flagrant disregard for preserving executive records is only the latest example of a widespread campaign to avoid transparency and accountability in the presidency.
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Moment Trump Revealed His True Feelings About Don Jr.

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump’s latest interview featured some telling moments that revealed how the former president feels about his adult children. Trump railed against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol for asking Ivanka Trump to cooperate with the probe, claiming they’re trying to “go after children.” But as Kimmel pointed out, Ivanka Trump ― who served as a senior adviser in the Trump White House ― was hardly a child.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Roy Cohn
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Daily News#Weisermazars#The Trump Organization#The U S Supreme Court
MSNBC

Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'

The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
POTUS
Washington Post

Why Trump’s accounting firm ditched him

Two investigations in New York are looking at whether former president Donald Trump’s company falsified its records to either avoid taxes or get loans. And Trump and his company just got troubling news on that front: Their accounting firm won’t vouch for them anymore and is ditching them entirely. Mazars said in a recent letter that a decade’s worth of financial statements it prepared for the Trump Organization “should no longer be relied upon,” report The Washington Post’s Jonathan O’Connell and Shayna Jacobs.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Trump says he is in touch with North Korea's Kim -book

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump has told associates he has remained in contact with North Korea's reclusive leader Kim Jong Un since leaving the White House, according to a report on Thursday amid raised tensions over recent North Korean missile tests. "As we know, he...
POTUS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy