The Rasmus share music video for Eurovision bid ‘Jezebel’ ahead of Finland qualifier

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Rasmus have unveiled the official video for their Eurovision bid, “Jezebel”.

On 26 February, the Finnish rock band are competing at Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu (”New Music Contest”) – the contest that decides which act will represent Finland at Eurovision. They will face six other acts for the final spot.

The “Jezebel” music video shows frontman Lauri Ylönen chained to a bed with an animal-like scratch across his chest.

Co-written by Ylönen and Desmond Child, “Jezebel” is described as “an homage, a tribute, to the strong women of today, who own their bodies, who are in charge of their sensuality, their sexuality, and who are determined to be an equal”.

Child said in a statement last month that Ylönen called him asking for help to write “the biggest, greatest song in the entire world, ever”.

“It was awesome to work with Desmond again,” Lauri said. “He really knows how to put a hit song together. Jezebel is about a girl who takes what she wants, without asking. A free spirit.”

Child – born John Charles Barrett – has several high-profile rock songwriting credits to his name, including Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You”, Aerosmith’s “Angel”, Alice Cooper’s “Poison”, Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ la Vida Loca”, and Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On a Prayer”.

The Rasmus formed at school in Helsiniki in 1994, at the age of 14, before releasing their debut single independently then signing to Warner Finland.

Their biggest hit to date is 2003’s “In the Shadows”, which topped the charts in countries around Europe, and reached No 3 in the UK.

The Eurovision 2022 final takes place on 14 May 2022.

