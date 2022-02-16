MERCER – Mercer seniors Julia Balaski and Delaney Fisher got one of the best gifts for their senior night Thursday against Jamestown: A final victory at home. Playing in their last home game ever at Mercer, the two helped the Lady M’s to a 57-28 victory over the Muskies Thursday night, Balaski scoring a game-high 21 points, and Fisher adding […]
Boys’ Basketball Lakeview 51, Commodore Perry 26 SANDY LAKE TOWNSHIP – Lakeview moved half game ahead of Mercer in Region 1 on Tuesday night with its win over Commodore Perry, 51-26, at Lakeview High School. The Sailors hit for 10 three-pointers on the night, led by game-high scorer Cameron Pence, who finished with 27 points, including five from behind the […]
Greenville beats Wilmington for fifth straight Region title Lakeview beats Sharon for second straight shared title Girls’ Basketball Greenville 55, Wilmington 29 NEW WILMINGTON – For the fifth straight season, but the first time under first-year head coach Samantha Faler, the Greenville Lady Trojans are Region champions. Greenville defeated Wilmington on the road Thursday, 55-29, to […]
SANDY LAKE TOWNSHIP — In mid-December, students in grades four and five from all around the Pittsburgh region, including three from the Lakeview Area School District, participated in the virtual History Bowl competition, sponsored by the Heinz History Museum and Allegheny Intermediate Unit 3. During the competition, students listened to presentations from the museum and then completed a timed quiz […]
