High school sweetheart making poor financial decisions

It's hard to pinpoint our exact regrets as we go through life because they're constantly changing. We regret decisions in the moment but we move on and eventually, they don't seem like a big deal. But, over time, some regrets accumulate and mold into one big regret. Unfortunately, by the time we realize what it is that we value most and wish we had done differently, it's a little too late. The good news is, if you're reading this, you're likely alive and well. That means that you still have an opportunity to do something about your regrets so by the time that you're on your deathbed, you have none.

HEALTH ・ 25 DAYS AGO