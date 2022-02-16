ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweden wins women's biathlon relay gold

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Team Sweden has won the Olympic gold medal in the women's 4X6km (3.7 miles) biathlon relay on Wednesday in Beijing.

The four Swedish members of Linn Persson, Mona Brorsson, Hanna Oeberg and Elvira Oeberg won the gold with a time of 1 hour 11 minutes and 3.9 seconds, which was exactly 12 seconds faster than the silver medalists of the Russian Olympic Committee.

The bronze was secured by Team Germany, who crossed the finish line at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Center 37.4 seconds after the Swedes.

As the anchor, Elvira Oeberg was the first to cross the finish line on Wednesday, and she adds the gold medal to the two silvers she won earlier in Beijing in the women's 7.5km sprint and the women's 10km pursuit.

She has the chance to add a fourth to her collection on Saturday when she competes in the women's 12.5km mass start.

Beijing Olympics: Women's biathlon

SPORTS

#Biathlon#Beijing Olympics#Swedish#Swedes
