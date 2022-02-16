ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarma Melngailis now: Life after the events in Netflix's Bad Vegan

By Darcy Rafter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s upcoming true-crime docuseries Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. follows Sarma Melngailis, aka the Queen of Vegan Cuisine. True crime lovers are counting down to its release on 16 March and are desperate to know more about Melngailis as well as what she’s doing now. The series...

Vulture

Bad Vegan Tells the True Story of ‘Vegan Bernie Madoff’

A charge for Domino’s Pizza on con man Anthony Strangis’s credit card led to the downfall of Pure Food & Wine, a trendy raw organic restaurant once at the epicenter of the vegan New York food scene. Dubbed the “Queen of Vegan Cuisine,” Wharton grad Sarma Melngailis gained celebrity status after starting the restaurant due to her business sense and model-like good looks. The restaurant drew in hordes of celebrities as well, from Owen Wilson to Alec Baldwin. However, after Strangis entered her life under the pseudonym “Shane Fox,” Melngailis fell rapidly into an underworld of fraud and opulence. Created by Chris Smith, who produced Tiger King and directed Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is Netflix’s latest entry in a long line of scammer series premiering this year — but from its trailer, it might be the most bizarre.
E! News

Bad Vegan Trailer Teases a Story Wilder Than Tinder Swindler

Watch: The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories. We have just one question after watching the trailer for Netflix's new docuseries Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.: What with's the meat suit?. The documentarians raised the subject in a trailer for the docuseries, asking a woman, "Do you know...
People

Bad Vegan Trailer Explores the Bizarre Downfall of the 'Vegan Queen' Sarma Melngailis — Watch

Move over The Tinder Swindler — Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is poised to be America's next true crime obsession. The Netflix four-part documentary series takes viewers inside one of New York's strangest scandals: the downfall of "Queen of Vegan Cuisine" Sarma Melngailis, who went from a celebrated restaurateur to a fugitive when she went on the run with husband Anthony Strangis after swiping nearly $2 million from investors and employees.
