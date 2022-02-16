ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital highlights: Mail-in ballot applications rejected at high rate

Mail-in ballot applications for the March 1 primary are being rejected by almost 40% — largely because of a missing ID number, which is now required after a new voting bill passed the Legislature last year. The Houston Chronicle reported that nearly four in 10 Harris County mail...

CBS Baltimore

Mail-In Ballot Request Forms Arriving To Maryland Voters

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Registered voters eligible to vote in June’s Maryland Primary can request a mail-in ballot. The first batch of mail-in ballot request forms was mailed to registered voters in late January. More than half of Maryland’s voters did so by mail in the 2020 election. The popular option is now back because of a new state law requiring the Board of Elections to send all voters a mail-in ballot request form. Neighborhood polling places will return this year and eight days are scheduled for in-person early voting. “Certainly, in 2020, there were so many changes that we are happy to be going back to our normal election process,” State Elections Deputy Administrator Nikki Charlson said. “The big difference between 2020 general election and now is our neighborhood polling places are going to be open on Election Day. That’s a significant change.” The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for June 28’s Primary is June 21. Voters can also request a mail-in ballot online. To register to vote in Maryland, click here.
MARYLAND STATE
SFGate

Texas mail ballots rejected under stricter new voting law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Some early Texas voters in the nation’s first primary are seeing their mail-in ballots rejected for leaving off newly required information following a GOP-led overhaul of the state’s already strict election code. Election officials in Harris County — a Democratic stronghold that includes...
TEXAS STATE
Essence

WA Audit Reveals Rejected Mail Ballots High Among Voters Of Color

In the 2020 election, 43 percent of voters cast their ballot via mail across the country. Similar research in states like Georgia and Florida show comparable results. During the 2020 election, auditors “found that the votes of Black residents were thrown out four times as often as those of white voters” for mail-in ballots in Washington state. Voters of Hispanic, Native American, and Asian and Pacific Islander backgrounds also had heightened rejection rates.
WASHINGTON STATE
State
California State
LoneStar 92

Most Dangerous Highway In The US Is In Texas

One might say that the most dangerous road in the United States, found in Texas is probably a road out here in West Texas. Some would probably tell it it is one of the roads filled with oilfield traffic that see collisions almost daily but you would be wrong. To be the most dangerous highway in the United States, a highway must have numbers like these, for every 100 miles of this highway there are 56.5 fatalities. Over a 14 year span according to Only In Your State, The US Department of Transportation reported 288 crashes and 320 deaths were reported.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Lee Merritt is tired of fighting for dead Black people. That’s why he’s running for Texas attorney general

Lee Merritt is fed up with fighting for justice for dead Black people.Jordan Edwards. Atatiana Jefferson. Botham Jean. Marvin Scott. George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Ronald Greene. The high-profile civil rights attorney has made his career in representing a long line of Black men and women who have died as a result of police brutality and racial violence.This last year, he became something of a household name representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black 25-year-old jogger who was chased through a Georgia neighbourhood and shot dead by three white men in February 2020.But, Mr Merritt says the more high-profile cases...
POLITICS
Valley Morning Star

Mail-in ballots botched in Willacy County

RAYMONDVILLE — Elections officials mailed botched ballots to 68 Willacy County voters who requested mail-in ballots to vote in the March 1 Democratic primary election. The Democratic Party’s ballot contains incorrect candidate listings for the state House of Representatives District 37 race. On the ballot, the names of...
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Almost half of mail-in ballots rejected in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County elections administrator Lisa Wise says that as of February 16th, almost half of the mail ballots sent to voters were rejected under the new changes to the voter election code. "Of the 4,892 mailed out, 355 out of the 727 ballots returned have...
EL PASO, TX

