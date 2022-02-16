ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Hall Co Sheriff’s Office assists in Operation Heartbreak

By WSB TV
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9V14_0eFtRusQ00
Operation Heartbreak Colquitt County Jail (via WALB-TV)

Law enforcement agencies arrested a dozen people as part of an undercover operation targeting online child predators in Georgia.

“Operation Heartbreak” launched last week and officials arrested 12 suspects over three days.

The GBI said the people arrested thought they were going to meet a child they had enticed for sexual acts. Instead, the suspects were met by police and deputies and taken into custody.

Several agencies assisted with “Operation Heartbreak,” including Gwinnett County police, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Roswell police, Moultrie police, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and Thomasville police.

“Operation Heartbreak” aimed at identifying people who contact children on the internet to arrange meetings with them and travel to have sex.

The operation also targeted predators willing to exploit children by purchasing sex with a minor.

The GBI said investigators had more than 69 exchanges with people on social media and other internet platforms who thought they were talking with minors.

The following 12 people were charged and booked into the Colquitt County Jail.

· Michael Eugene Hobbs: age 65, Occupation - Computer Programmer

· Jontravious Taylor: age 23, Occupation - Meat Packer

· Stephen Butler: age 45, Occupation - Industrial Painter

· Zacchaeus Emmanuel Hawkins: age 38, Occupation - Salesman

· Maurice Edward Kluge: age 55, Occupation - Construction Worker

· Jimmy Lee Lairsey: age 46, Occupation - Self-Employed

· Melquis Eduardo Gomez Sandoval: age 24, Occupation - Roofer

· Denwood Lawton Jr: age 25, Occupation - Maintenance Worker

· Jorge Jimenez Ramirez: age 26, Occupation - Unknown

· Clines Thomas Rowell: age 23, Occupation - Farmer

· Garry Miles Wiggins: age 56, Occupation - Public Works

· Kenneth Edward Wilson: age 41, Occupation - Store Manager

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Father charged for school threats says he intended to ‘burn’ the school legally

MIAMI — A father could face prison time for an alleged threat he made against his son’s private school, but he says the comment was taken out of context. Mark Polyakov is facing charges and his son was expelled from Scheck Hillel Community School in Florida after Polyakov allegedly texted a group of parents that he wanted to burn down the school over its mask policy, WFOR reported. Polyakov allegedly said in the chat titled, “No more masks hillel,”: “You should of told that board member go (expletive) yourself we will leave and burn hillel down to the ground that’s why there rankings have steadily gone down! What’s his name? This board member,” WFOR reported.
MIAMI, FL
WGAU

Florida doctor accused of battering patient he believed was faking condition

LEESBURG, Fla. — A central Florida doctor is accused of using the patient’s own hand to hit her multiple times because he believed she was faking her condition. Dr. Onyekachi Nwabuko is accused of battering the patient on three separate occasions at UF Health Leesburg Hospital, WFTV reported. Police told the station Nwabuko believed the woman, who was semi-conscious, was faking her condition.
LEESBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
City
Moultrie, GA
State
Georgia State
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Hall County, GA
City
Thomasville, GA
Thomasville, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Colquitt, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

Mother finds child left behind in locked Florida daycare center

PLANTATION, Fla. — A woman called police after she found her young daughter alone, locked in a dark day care center in Plantation, Florida. The mother, identified as Stephanie Martinez, called 911 on Tuesday when she saw her 2-year-old daughter through the front door window sitting in the dark and realized the child was locked inside, WPLG reported.
PLANTATION, FL
WGAU

Daunte Wright's mother angered by Potter's smiling mug shot

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A prison intake photo of Kim Potter that showed her smiling widely after she was convicted of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death flared up at her sentencing Friday, with Wright's mother saying it showed Potter wasn't genuinely sorry for his death. Potter's attorney said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGAU

Two men accused of holding Philadelphia family, including infant, hostage for days

PHILADELPHIA — Police in Philadelphia have charged two people who they said robbed a family and held them captive in their home for a weekend earlier this month. Police identified George Pollydore, 30, and Anthony Clark, 52, as two men who abducted a victim on his way to work Feb. 4, WPVI reported. The two are accused of assaulting and robbing the victim before taking him back to the victim’s home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Jimenez#Hall Co Sheriff S Office#Operation Heartbreak#Gbi#Occupation Computer#Occupation Meat Packer#Occupation Salesman#Occupation Roofer#Occupation Farmer#Occupation Public Works#Occupation Store#Cox Media Group
WGAU

Clerk shot patron who refused to wear mask then killed self

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A convenience store clerk who killed himself minutes after he shot a customer who refused to wear a mask and walked out without paying for three bags of chips earlier this month would have faced criminal charges if he had survived, a police report says.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
17K+
Followers
53K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy