ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Mommy Minute: Free UPMC seminar to focus on your child’s ideal weight

By Ali Lanyon
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bscEP_0eFtRheD00

Next Wednesday, UPMC is offering a virtual health seminar for parents to help them understand their child’s ideal weight.

This is part of a series of seminars offered free of charge.

Parents will have access to a licensed psychologist, a pediatric gastroenterologist and two pediatric endocrinologists.

It’s believed that one in five U.S. children are now considered overweight. The problem has only gotten worse over the past two years. The pandemic kept kids home more and, in some cases, limited their activity.

Doctors at UPMC say they’re seeing the side effects of that; kids are coming in with organ issues, pre-diabetes, anxiety and depression. Some are now also suffering from bullying because of weight gain.

They say the focus should be on eliminating sugary drinks and adding more fruits and vegetables into kids’ diets. The seminar will also have advice about how to get your kids to eventually get 60 minutes of moderate exercise a day and keep them off of screens.

“The average in the U.S. is about six or seven hours a day that kids are spending playing video games, watching tv, all the other things that are on the screen,” said Dr. Amr Morsi, a pediatric endocrinologist at UPMC. “We know that’s an independent factor for progressive weight gain.”

If you’re interested in the free seminar, you must register in advance. You can do that by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Missing Philadelphia man not seen since Valentine’s date

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPHL) — The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on Monday. Police say 20-year-old Tariq Greene was last seen by his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day. Police say Greene was last seen by his girlfriend around 3:41 pm at 24th Street and Oregon Avenue. Greene was last […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upmc#Weight Gain#Mommy#60 Minutes#Nexstar Media Inc
psychologytoday.com

New Findings Show Dietary Supplement May Mimic the Benefits of Exercise

Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Can people with diabetes eat bananas?

When you think of carbohydrates, you probably think of bread, pasta, and potatoes. But carbs are also in grains, legumes, starchy vegetables, milk, yogurt, and fruit. They’re one of the three main energy sources in our food and they provide the body’s preferred fuel source for the brain, nervous system, and exercising muscles: glucose.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
parentherald.com

Omad Diet: Dieticians Explain What Happens if You Eat Just One Meal a Day

The OMAD diet, or eating just one meal a day, is the latest diet fad that allows a person to lose weight. In a one-hour window, someone on this diet is supposed to eat whatever he wants within his preferred hour and then practice intermittent fasting for the rest of the 23 hours.
DIETS
abc27 News

abc27 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy