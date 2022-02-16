ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBPD undergoing 6-month assessment as city councilor decries 2021 racial profiling report

By Linda Roy, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 9 days ago



NEW BEDFORD — The New Bedford Police Department has hired a consulting firm to ensure the department is following best practices and sound policies and procedures.

The assessment has been underway since December 2021 and will continue through June 2022 determining ways to improve department procedures, organizational vision and also strategies to move the department forward through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city hired Jensen Hughes, based in Baltimore, to complete the six-month assessment of the NBPD for $118,596.

Jensen Hughes conducted a top-to-bottom review of the Louisville Metro Police Department following the police shooting of Breonna Taylor. The firm also did the assessment of the City of Minneapolis’ response to civil unrest after the killing of George Floyd.

What is the purpose of the NBPD assessment?

“Our goal is to help ensure that the NBPD is using best practices and sound policies and procedures in all phases of its work,” Jensen Hughes said in its letter of proposal. The firm has offices throughout the county, Canada and the world including England, Saudi Arabia, China and South Korea.

Mike Lawrence, city spokesperson, said Mayor Jon Mitchell asked each department head to find the resources to conduct assessments of their respective offices to address staffing and work-related impacts due to the pandemic.

Lawrence said in a city with a $400 million budget officials are "always looking for ways to improve." He said the police department's assessment undertaking is a good approach to that methodology.

New Bedford lower crime rate: 'We’ve been able to keep a lid on things': New Bedford mayor touts city's lower crime rate

What prompted New Bedford's police assessment?

Following several Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the city during the summer of 2020 and six months after the “ We Are the Prey: Racial Profiling and Policing of Youth in New Bedford” by the Citizens for Juvenile Justice report, the NBPD issued a new gang policy . The new policy features an updated 20-point verification system to evaluate the criteria by which gang affiliation is determined. It is more stringent than the industry standard, making it more difficult for an individual to be classified as a gang member.

City Councilor Brian Gomes has publicly spoken out against the “We Are The Prey” report and wants the council to officially go on record denouncing the report. He’s been wanting this since April 2021. The report claimed that the NBPD overpoliced Black people in lower-income parts of the city.

“I don’t think the police department is out there headhunting,” Gomes said at the council’s most recent meeting. “I don’t know of any officer that is stupid enough on the street to do anything that is unbecoming a police officer because the repercussions of that, I think, would be severe.”

SJC ruling in NBPD case: MA's highest court issued a 4-3 ruling in a case involving New Bedford police.

Who is studying New Bedford Police policies and procedures?

The lead project manager from Jensen Hughes for the police department assessment is Robert Wasserman, who is also senior vice president of the firm. According to his profile on the Jensen Hughes website he has an extensive career in law enforcement.

Wasserman has served as a senior executive in several large American police agencies, including Boston and Houston. He was the director of public safety for the Massachusetts Port Authority. He served as chief of staff of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and was tasked to Bosnia following the war, as both Deputy Commissioner/Operations and Commissioner of the United Nations International Police Task Force where he oversaw the restructuring of that country’s police.



According to the proposal Jensen Hughes submitted to the NBPD in order to be considered for the assessment, Wasserman would visit New Bedford several times throughout the assessment to brief Chief Paul Oliveira and command staff, and meet with selected community leaders. He would oversee the development of the new policing strategy and participate in the development of the process for providing transparency about policing outcomes.

Wasserman will be assisted by four other consultants from the firm.

When asked if the consultants would make recommendations to the NBPD as it goes along, Lt. Scott Carola said, "The recommendations will come in the form of a comprehensive report at the conclusion of the assessment."

Standard-Times digital producer Linda Roy can be reached at lroy@s-t.com Follow her on Twitter at @LindaRoy_SCT . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times .

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: NBPD undergoing 6-month assessment as city councilor decries 2021 racial profiling report


#Racial Profiling#Civil Unrest#Minneapolis Police#Nbpd
The Standard-Times

