Mount Juliet, TN

OBITUARY: Cynthia Kay Heasley

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Cindi Kay Heasley passed suddenly on the 9th of February 2022 at 59 years of age. She was a cancer survivor, an avid pet lover, and was taken far too soon.

Cindi leaves behind a loving family including her husband Chad Heasley, her son Daniel Buchanan and his wife Corie, her daughter Kayln Sanzi, as well as her sons Chris and Justin Heasley and daughter Julianna Heasley. She is also survived by her mother Lynda Brooker, her brother Monty Brooker and his wife Kim, her sister, Janna Finn and her husband Michael, and her brother Jason Brooker and his wife Reneé.

Cindi was blessed with many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her fur babies.

She is preceded in death by her father Ellis Brooker Jr and her grandparents, Ellis Brooker Sr, Lois Brooker JR, and Mildred Tyler.

The family acknowledges, with deep appreciation, the many expressions of love and compassion during this time of sadness. The family wishes donations in lieu of flowers. Please donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.

The post OBITUARY: Cynthia Kay Heasley appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

