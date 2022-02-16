Tropical Weather-Pacific

A family enjoys some coastal sunshine while admiring the power of the Pacific Ocean from the rocks above Cook’s Chasm south of Yachats. People should have ample opportunities to enjoy the outdoors this weekend, with forecasters calling for mostly sunny skies through Sunday. (Photo by Steve Card)
The Nation's Weather for Thursday, February 17, 2022. A major storm will continue to affect a wide swath of the. nation tomorrow. Severe thunderstorms including torrential. downpours, large hail, damaging wind gusts and even isolated. tornadoes are expected to rumble through Mississippi,. Alabama, Tennessee and northwestern Georgia. Strong. thunderstorms could...
Look at this thing! Lotus swell chart, early Saturday. The swell from ex TC Dovi has arrived at the same time as the remains of the storm itself and we have a full spectrum of long period 16s+ swell right through to short period wind chop from the very strong N quarter winds for the region from Cape Egmont all the way north. As large are you want to call it on the open coast and a tremendous amount of energy in the water with significant currents and surges.
ROME (AP) — A particularly powerful eruption of Mount Etna has created a volcanic storm that sent bolts of lightning dramatically across the sky over eastern Sicily. A volcano expert with Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology, said Friday that such volcanic storms are rare but can happen in particularly violent eruptions or with […]
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Officials determined there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii Thursday after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake took place under the Pacific Ocean some 300 miles from Tonga on Wednesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake happened at a depth of 332 miles, roughly 340 miles east, northeast...
Dramatic footage shows the moment a huge wave smashes through the window of a commuter ferry in Germany, causing people onboard to flee in apparent fear for their lives as water rushes onto the boat.The ferry, operated by transport firm Hadag, was hit in the Tollerort terminal near Hamburg, amid a swell in the River Elbe as Storm Ylenia battered northern Germany with gale force winds.The film, recorded by a passenger in a seated area at the front, shows the ferry dip suddenly before its windows are engulfed by the wave.Sturm in #Hamburg! Während Wellengang auf der #Elbe zerschlägt...
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred south of Guam on Monday, Feb. 14. The US geo-seismic reports said there were no immediate reports of casualties, damage, or a tsunami warning. However, people in the affected area may experience shaking as aftershocks are likely in the coming hours. Earthquake Recorded South of...
A strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck south of the Fiji Islands at 10:21 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, with no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi. Weatherboy quoted the National Weather Service's National Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu discussing yesterday's earthquake: "An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 occured south of the Fiji Islands at 6:21 am CHST on Thursday, February 17, 2022." This translates to 10:21 am HT / 3:21 pm ET on Wednesday, February 16.
Sea levels are rising at the fastest rate in 3,000 years and will impact every location along U.S. coastlines, according to a newly released report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other government agencies.
The most extreme rogue wave ever recorded has been documented off Vancouver Island in British Columbia.The 57.7 -foot (17.6-meter) wave - the height of a four-storey building - was measured in November 2020 by MarineLabs Data Systems and confirmed by an academic study published last week.The researchers found that the wave was a “once-in-a-millennium” event.Rogue waves, also known as freak or killer waves, are defined as those with a height more than double others occurring around them.Their ability to appear out of the blue and packing incredible force makes them particularly dangerous phenomenon, and they have long been...
————— 095 FPUS55 KSLC 182218. This is an automatically-generated product based on a. representative point or points within each forecast zone. The. forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are. interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/slc and. (1) click...
