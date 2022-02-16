Tropical Weather-Pacific

Look at this thing! Lotus swell chart, early Saturday. The swell from ex TC Dovi has arrived at the same time as the remains of the storm itself and we have a full spectrum of long period 16s+ swell right through to short period wind chop from the very strong N quarter winds for the region from Cape Egmont all the way north. As large are you want to call it on the open coast and a tremendous amount of energy in the water with significant currents and surges.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO