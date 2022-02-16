Greenfield police warn of rental home scams

GREENFIELD, Ind. — There is a scam alert out for any Hoosiers who may be looking for a rental home. Police in Greenfield are investigating the case of a college student who lost hundreds of dollars in a rental scam.

“If I’m not mistaken she was out $800,” said Greenfield Police Deputy Chief Chuck McMichael.”Anytime somebody loses a substantial amount of money — it hurts their pocket book.”

The student found a home in Greenfield on a rental website, and that is when a scammer contacted her claiming the property was gone. The person told her they had another rental home for her to look at. The offer was for $800 dollars a month.

“$800 a month for rent of a fairly decent-sized house for this area is very uncommon. That is very low,” said Deputy Chief McMichael with suspicion.

After she paid the deposit, her key never came. Greenfield Police say the scammer had a key code to the lockbox on the home, and rental paperwork that officers say looked legit. The scammers asked the money be sent through an app.

“If you are using wire transfers, Zelle app, chances are you are never going to get that money again,” added Deputy Chief McMichael.

A study from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Indiana says younger Hoosiers are more likely to fall victim to online scams like this. They suggest renters go visit the landlord or rental agent in person.

“They can copy photos and information from actual listings. Often times you can take the picture and put it in a Google image search to see where else it is being used,” explained Jennifer Adamany, BBB of Central Indiana Director of Communication.”

“She didn’t meet anybody in person. It was all online,” continued Chief Deputy McMichael, adding that renters should search emails or ads for tell tale signs of a scam. “Common words that are misspelled. Words that are capitalized kind of randomly.”

