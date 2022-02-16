ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

Greenfield police warn of rental home scams

By Mike Sullivan
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCHwO_0eFtPJaT00

GREENFIELD, Ind. — There is a scam alert out for any Hoosiers who may be looking for a rental home. Police in Greenfield are investigating the case of a college student who lost hundreds of dollars in a rental scam.

“If I’m not mistaken she was out $800,” said Greenfield Police Deputy Chief Chuck McMichael.”Anytime somebody loses a substantial amount of money — it hurts their pocket book.”

The student found a home in Greenfield on a rental website, and that is when a scammer contacted her claiming the property was gone. The person told her they had another rental home for her to look at. The offer was for $800 dollars a month.

Once dangerous Christian Park bar reopens with new ownership and renovations

“$800 a month for rent of a fairly decent-sized house for this area is very uncommon. That is very low,” said Deputy Chief McMichael with suspicion.

After she paid the deposit, her key never came. Greenfield Police say the scammer had a key code to the lockbox on the home, and rental paperwork that officers say looked legit. The scammers asked the money be sent through an app.

“If you are using wire transfers, Zelle app, chances are you are never going to get that money again,” added Deputy Chief McMichael.

A study from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Indiana says younger Hoosiers are more likely to fall victim to online scams like this. They suggest renters go visit the landlord or rental agent in person.

“They can copy photos and information from actual listings. Often times you can take the picture and put it in a Google image search to see where else it is being used,” explained Jennifer Adamany, BBB of Central Indiana Director of Communication.”

“She didn’t meet anybody in person. It was all online,” continued Chief Deputy McMichael, adding that renters should search emails or ads for tell tale signs of a scam. “Common words that are misspelled. Words that are capitalized kind of randomly.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Mooresville man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police said Gray was located and is safe. —————————– MOORESVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver alert has been declared for a missing 43-year-old man. According to the Mooresville Police Department, Jeffrey Gray is a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair with blue […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Online group catches Muncie man in child solicitation sting

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 40-year-old Muncie man has been arrested by Randolph County investigators after he unknowingly was caught soliciting a minor online for sexual purposes only for the minor to be revealed to be a member of an online predator catching group. Michael Ray Keller is being held on a $12,000 bond and faces […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

2 found shot at 2 different east side locations

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating after two people were found shot on the east side Thursday morning. Police were first dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to a report of a person shot at in the 2100 block of N. Drexel Avenue. One victim was found there, and another victim of an unrelating shooting was found […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deputy, IN
Greenfield, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Greenfield, IN
FOX59

Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities believe they have recovered the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the property of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case. The sheriff’s office says the property […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
FOX59

Crime Stoppers seeks help solving cold case six years after Indy man is shot to death in alley

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly six years after an Indianapolis man was found dead in an alleyway, police are continuing to look for answers. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana said detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch Cold Case Unit are asking for help investigating the murder of Dwight White. White was experiencing homelessness until […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Home#Online Scams#Greenfield Police
FOX59

Man hit and killed by train in Richmond; police search for family

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police said a 50-year-old man was found dead underneath a train Tuesday after a Norfolk Southern dispatcher told officers the westbound traveling train had struck a pedestrian while passing through the town. According to the Richmond Police Department, the dispatcher for the railroad company reported the pedestrian was struck in the area […]
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 3 hurt in crash in Fishers

FISHERS — A three-vehicle crash has left one dead and three injured in Fishers, according to authorities. The Fishers Police Department said the crash occurred Wednesday afternoon near 126th Street and Allisonville Road. Police asked citizens to avoid the area as both fire and police crews were on scene of a three-car accident. One death […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Unpaid water bills from apartment complex owners leave hundreds of tenants without water at 2 locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Two area apartment complexes are without water as of Thursday. Citizens Energy shut off their utilities following lofty, unpaid bills from the property’s ownership. “What irritates me the most is what did they do with my money?” questioned Adam Niemiec, a tenant and disabled veteran. “I know the water company doesn’t turn your […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
FOX59

Indiana surgeon accused of alcohol abuse and cocaine use fights to stay anonymous

The Indiana State Medical Association (ISMA) last month requested a federal court hearing to disclose the identity of “Dr. John Doe” to state regulators, a surgeon who faces allegations that included testing positive for alcohol abuse and cocaine use. The physician advocacy organization took that unusual step because it considered Doe “not currently safe to […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Search for answers continues nearly 6 years after man found dead in alley

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly six years after an Indianapolis man was found dead in an alleyway, police are continuing to look for answers. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana said detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch Cold Case Unit are asking for help investigating the murder of Dwight White. White was experiencing homelessness until […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Staff member held hostage at Lebanon group home

LEBANON, Ind. — A juvenile is in custody after police say he held a staff member and two other juveniles hostage in an attempt to get to Indianapolis. The Lebanon Police Department said the hostage situation started at Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home Sunday. This is a group home for children with unique service needs. […]
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Man and dog rescued from flooded road in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A man and his dog are safe after getting stuck on a flooded road Thursday morning. The East Madison Fire Territory said they responded to the area of County Road 425 East and County Road 650 North just before 11 a.m. Thursday on a report of a vehicle stuck in floodwaters. […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy