It's important to keep an eye on your web browser's update status not only for the safety of your own data, but the data of those around you. When it comes to Google Chrome, attaining the latest update is fairly easy — no more than a few taps and you'll either be downloading an update or finding confirmation that you're already running the latest version of the software. In mid-February, 2022, security researchers revealed a security issue in Google Chrome that was confirmed to have been exploited in the wild. This means it is of extreme importance that all Chrome users make sure they have the latest update to the web browser as soon as possible.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO