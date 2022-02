New Study Finds Programmatic In-App Advertising Helps Drive Brand Affinity and Customer Engagement in APAC

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. When was the last time you purchased something that you didn’t need but at the time felt like buying? Probably more recently than you think. Tom Welbourne, founder and director at The Good Marketer, looks at the role that emotions can play in marketing.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO