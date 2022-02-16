ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LogicMonitor Expands Reach in Legal Industry Through Strategic Opportunity with HBR Consulting’s Managed Services

By AIT News Desk
LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based observability and IT operations data collaboration platform for enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs), announced a partnership with HBR Consulting (HBR), as a vertical lead to the legal industry. Having recently acquired Keno Kozie, HBR is the industry’s largest, most comprehensive strategy, operations and technology consulting firm...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Managed Services#Hbr#Cloud Computing#Cloud Services#Hbr Consulting#Saas
