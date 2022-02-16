Turnpike closure: Person hit, killed in crash involving tractor-trailer
NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was hit and killed early Wednesday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in New Sewickley Township.
At least three vehicles -- a tractor-trailer and two cars -- were involved in the deadly accident, which happened just before 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes.
All westbound lanes of the Turnpike are closed between Cranberry and New Castle.
Officials said the tractor-trailer is believed to be the vehicle that initially hit the person. The driver stopped and is cooperating. However, the driver of one of the cars did not stop.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1