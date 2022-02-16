ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Sewickley Township, PA

Turnpike closure: Person hit, killed in crash involving tractor-trailer

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inMnb_0eFtNBAZ00
Breaking News WPXI Breaking News WPXI

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was hit and killed early Wednesday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in New Sewickley Township.

At least three vehicles -- a tractor-trailer and two cars -- were involved in the deadly accident, which happened just before 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes.

All westbound lanes of the Turnpike are closed between Cranberry and New Castle.

Officials said the tractor-trailer is believed to be the vehicle that initially hit the person. The driver stopped and is cooperating. However, the driver of one of the cars did not stop.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Family remembering mother of 2 killed in wrong-way hit-and-run crash on I-70

The mother of two who was killed in a wrong-way hit-and-run crash on Interstate 70 is being remembered by her loved ones. Joscelyn Vith’s sister shared memories and photos of Joscelyn with Channel 11′s Mike Holden. She said an innocent life was taken too soon, and she wants everyone to see her sister as a beautiful person inside and out and feel the impact of this tragedy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
74K+
Followers
92K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy