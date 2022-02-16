ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Morning structure fire shuts down a portion of MLK

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

UPDATE (6:03 a.m.) — MLK between Reo Road and Dorchester in Lansing has been reopened for normal traffic.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A structure fire that broke out this morning at approximately 2:50 a.m. has shut down Martin Luther King Blvd between Reo Road and Dorchester.

The Lansing Police Department is investigating the incident.

Multiple fire trucks and three emergency medical service cars are currently on the scene.

Several people were seen wrapped in blankets outside the building and the fire is now out.

Authorities with the Lansing police say a few people were displaced and no one was injured.

It is still unknown how the fire started.

6 News will keep you updated as more details become available.

WLNS

Community reacts to fatal shooting of Lansing teenager

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Sheri Abdul-Malik was a block away when she heard the shots. “It was like one pop first then a few afterward, but I turned my TV down because usually fireworks are going on and I sat there for a while then I noticed it was a gunshot,” said, the leader at the Mikey […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Crews prepare for winter weather

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Energy companies say their crews are on standby for whatever mother nature brings, including BWL. “We have plenty of in-house crews if we should see more outages than we anticipate,” said General Manager of the board of Lansing water and Light, Dick Peffley.  “Then we will activate our mutual aid and bring crews […]
ENVIRONMENT
