Forced Arbitration Ban in #MeToo Cases: What’s Next for Employers?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, four years after the start of the #MeToo Movement, Congress passed the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, which prohibits a common practice employers and businesses use to litigate sexual assault and harassment claims and mitigate liability—pre-dispute arbitration clauses. President Joe Biden...

POLITICO

Senate clears #MeToo bill banning mandatory arbitration

The Senate cleared a bill Thursday that would forbid clauses in employment contracts requiring workers to litigate sexual harassment and abuse cases in private, rather than a court, several years after the #MeToo movement drew attention to the issue. “If you can ever say that legislation is long overdue, this...
Top Labor Board Lawyer Wants a Wider Ban on Forced Arbitration

Congress didn’t go far enough last week when it outlawed mandatory arbitration agreements for sexual harassment claims, said National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo. Speaking at a virtual Georgetown University panel Tuesday, Abruzzo said the vast majority of forced arbitration agreements will remain legal under the Ending...
Court Battles Loom Over #MeToo Arbitration Bill’s Unclear Scope

The landmark bill to guarantee that workers alleging sexual harassment or sexual assault can pursue lawsuits in court contains an ambiguity about its scope that will have to be resolved through litigation, legal scholars said. Legislation awaiting President. Joe Biden’s. signature bars the enforcement of arbitration agreements “with respect...
Wall Street Faces End of Arbitration Secrecy Over #MeToo Cases

When Lee Stowell saw that Congress was banning mandatory arbitration for workplace. and assault claims, it hit home. , a colleague and Cantor Fitzgerald, accusing them of harassment, discrimination and retaliation — allegations they denied. Instead of going to court, Stowell, like so many before her, was forced into arbitration’s.
Senate Approves Bill Ending Clauses In Employment Contracts For Forced Arbitration Cases

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Lawmakers in Washington say newly passed legislation will create a path to justice for victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace. The Senate approved a bill Thursday that ends clauses in employment contracts that call for forced arbitration cases for employees. Instead, the assault or harassment allegations can be brought up in federal, tribal or state court. Lawmakers say more than 60 million Americans were subjected to employment contracts with those arbitration provisions. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand introduced the bill in 2017. It was passed Thursday with Republican support. “The idea that you’re going to sign away your day in court when you’re abused in the workplace, those days are over,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said. “The bill is going to help fix a broken system that protects perpetrators and corporations and ends the days of silencing survivors,” Gillibrand said. The bill has already been approved by the House and now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
