ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US stock indexes turn mixed following Fed meeting minutes

Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock indexes were mixed on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday after minutes from the Federal...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Stocks end mixed as traders parse next rate move by the Fed

Stocks shook off an early slump and ended mixed on Wall Street Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed policymakers still leaning toward moving decisively to fight inflation. The S&P 500 wound up with a gain of 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 0.2% and weakness in some big technology companies pulled the Nasdaq down 0.1%. Small-company stocks rose. Treasury yields bounced around as traders tried to parse the latest update from the Fed. The 10-year Treasury yield wound up at 2.03%, just slightly below where it was late Tuesday. Crude oil prices rose.
STOCKS
KEYT

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stock indexes ended mixed and Treasury yields jumped Friday as Wall Street’s expectations rise that the Federal Reserve may soon start raising interest rates sharply. The Labor Department said employers added 467,000 jobs last month, triple economists’ expectations. The stronger-than-expected data seems to lock in the Fed’s pivot toward fighting inflation by making moves that would ultimately act as a drag on markets.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#Inflation#Wall Street#Fed#The Federal Reserve
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
WSOC Charlotte

Asian stocks mixed after Fed gives no details of rate hikes

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated they are leaning toward more decisive action on inflation but set no firm targets. Shanghai and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong declined. Tokyo retreated after Japan's January exports grew less than expected. Oil...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Stocks end sharply higher as Ukraine tensions show tentative signs of easing

Stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday, with major indexes snapping a three-day losing streak, as Russia said it was pulling back some troops from the border with Ukraine after concluding military exercises. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 422 points, or 1.2%, to finish near 34,988, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 gained around 69 points, or 1.6%, to close near 4,471. The Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 350 points, or 2.5%, ending near 14,140. Worries over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine had dogged equities in recent sessions. Analysts said it was too soon to sound the all-clear signal on Ukraine. Speaking at the White House, President Joe Biden said that the U.S. had not verified that Russian units had returned home. An invasion remains "distinctly possible," the president said.
STOCKS
Times Daily

US stocks fall, heading for a second straight weekly loss

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes head for their second weekly loss in a row after another bout of turbulence shook markets. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
STOCKS
Times Daily

Stocks fall again, handing Wall Street another losing week

Stocks capped a week of volatile trading on Wall Street with a broad sell-off Friday that left the major indexes with their second straight weekly loss. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
STOCKS
CNBC

Russia and China show solidarity, but their interests are not all the same

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have common interests but "very different diplomatic styles and some different goals," said Robert Daly of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States. China and Russia are probably closer now than at any point over the past 70 years,...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Federal Reserve approves stricter trading rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve on Friday formally adopted sweeping new rules that will limit the ability of its top officials to invest in financial markets, a change intended to prevent conflicts of interest involving investments affected by Fed policies. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy