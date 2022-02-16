ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Mask mandates, Amtrak, babies in a stolen car: Down in Alabama

By Ike Morgan
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Almost a month ago, the week ending Jan. 23, on the University of Alabama’s Tuscaloosa campus there were more than 500 COVID cases reported. That was out...

Cameron Smith: Alabama truckers have the parking brakes to improve education

This is an opinion column. Truckers opposed to government vaccine and quarantine mandates recently clogged Canada’s capital and shut down cross-border trade. Disruptions were so severe that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the country’s Emergencies Act, which gave the government sweeping powers to respond to national emergencies. The events also drew the attention of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey who implored Trudeau and President Joe Biden to reinstate vaccine and quarantine exemptions for cross-border truckers.
ALABAMA STATE
See how many pothole complaints are filed in Alabama

When it comes to the daily reality of driving on the nation’s roadways, statistics are one thing, but actually putting up with the sheer amount of cracks, delaminations, and potholes is something you can. only truly measure by feedback from your fellow drivers. A recent summary report from national...
ALABAMA STATE
20 Alabama counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates

Alabama has recorded almost 17,800 COVID-19 deaths since March 2020. In all, the U.S. has reported 926,680 COVID-19 related deaths and nearly 78.1 million cases of the virus. Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Feb. 15, 2021. Due to reporting delays, there may be data differences in the list and information from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
ALABAMA STATE
Health
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Government
More Alabama school districts drop mask rules

Nearly all Alabama school districts and some universities have now dropped mask requirements, but none have banned them outright, and proposed state bans have not made progress in the legislature. According to the state’s K-12 school COVID case tracker, cases among students and staff dropped to 1,972 this week, a...
ALABAMA STATE
State, feds paid overtime that fueled Brookside traffic trap

The Brookside Police Department, which has come under fire for churning fines and fees and bullying drivers, relied over the last two years on state of Alabama grants of federal dollars to make thousands of traffic stops, many of which are now being challenged. Those grants paid for Brookside police...
BROOKSIDE, AL
Car of missing Alabama woman found three years later

Etowah County authorities are planning a news conference for Friday after the vehicle of a woman missing for three years has apparently been found. Etowah County Sheriff Jonathan Horton said a vehicle belonging to Virginia Black Collier has been located in the Black Creek Community. Collier was last seen on...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Storms take down trees, power lines in parts of Alabama

Strong storms and heavy rain continued to move across parts of Alabama on Thursday night after a very busy afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service earlier today issued several tornado warnings for major metro areas including Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. There were no active tornado warnings as of 7:30 p.m.
ALABAMA STATE
Strong storms still possible tonight for parts of Alabama

Strong storms continued to rumble across parts of Alabama on Thursday night, and more will be possible during the overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service. Alabama officials have been getting reports of downed trees and powerlines and sporadic damage to homes from both severe storms and non-storm gradient winds, which topped 50 mph in at least one case.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama lawmakers seek to regulate Delta 8 THC

Alabama Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, a key figure in the fight for medical marijuana, wants to limit the sale of products containing Delta 8 THC to those ages 18 and up. Melson, anesthesiologist, said he decided to act after seeing unregulated products at convenience stores and gas stations. “It is...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama shows signs of jelling ahead of trip to Kentucky, its sixth top-five opponent

From mid-December through early February, Alabama had the look of a team that was not fully playing up to its capability. Its defensive efficiency and three-point shooting had slipped considerably from last season, coach Nate Oats repeatedly questioned his team’s effort and also asked at one point, “Are we about playing together, playing for each other, playing for the right things?”
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Alabama House passes bill to allow food trucks to sell alcohol

Food trucks in Alabama will be able to sell alcoholic beverages under a bill passed Wednesday by the Alabama House of Representatives. Sponsored by Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, the bill would allow food trucks to apply for permits to sell alcoholic beverages in designated “entertainment districts” or areas where patrons are permitted to have open containers of alcohol. The entertainment districts must be in Class 1 municipalities, or cities with a population of at least 300,000 people.
ALABAMA STATE
Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

