Click here to read the full article. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater who was controversially allowed to participate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics amid a doping scandal, failed to medal in the women’s free skate program despite being the heavy favorite in the event. The usually rock-solid Valieva — who was atop the leaderboard following the short program Wednesday — fell or stumbled at least four times during her free skate routine, leaving the Russian with a score of 141.93, which ultimately put her in fourth place in the event. As per the International Olympic Committee’s previous ruling that...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO