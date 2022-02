It is not breaking news to say that there are numerous supply chain disruptions in the medical industry throughout the pandemic. But some can wonder if there are real effects coming from these disruptions on the patient care side of things? According to a new survey from U.S. Pharmacopeia, 95% of physicians in the United States say that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) revealed vulnerabilities that are likely not to dissipate after the pandemic subsides. Ninety percent of those surveyed are worried that the supply of global medicines are not reliable in a time of crisis and 83% say drug shortages have become a significant problem in recent years.

