Investing in the biotech industry is an art, not a science. In this course, we will learn about the principles of Biotechnology, discuss example companies, and cover theories and investment strategies that are useful for investors wanting exposure to the sector. Biotechnology companies, and to a greater extent the entire healthcare industry, are some of the most impactful investments one can make, whether for the advancement of healing technologies or personal financial success. However, risk abounds, and one must be careful.

