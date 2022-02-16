5 Things To Know About Michael Kors’s Conceal/Reveal AW22 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Heidi Klum was among the many stars who attended the premiere of Halle Berry’s new movie, “Moonfall” on Monday night in LA. Kelly Rowland, Eme Ikwukaor, Joey King, Amanda Kloot, Gillies Marini, Cherie Chan, Sophia Ali and Tia Carrere also graced the carpet to get a first-look at the highly anticipated sci-fi and action film.
Klum pulled out all the stops to showcase her red carpet fashion.
The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host wore a plunging patent leather blazer that included a...
Comments / 0