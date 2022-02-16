Skier Gus Kenworthy seeking rare medal finish for second country

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. figure skating team told the president of the International Olympic Committee they would have liked to leave the Beijing Games with their figure skating medals won 10 days ago, the U.S. Olympic Committee said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has...
Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
The U.S. figure skaters who finished second in the team event last week will receive Olympic torches instead of medals while the doping scandal surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva is straightened out, according to the Associated Press (per Yahoo Sports). Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, made the offering in a private meeting with the skaters in Beijing. The torches will be holdovers, and Bach said there will be no medal ceremonies for events in which Valieva made the podium.
Qualifying Winter Olympics gold medalist Daniil Aldoshkin issues a public apology after throwing an inappropriate hand gesture in celebration of his team’s win against the United States on Tuesday. The Russian speedskater crossed the finish line immediately flashing two middle-fingers in what would typically be seen as an insult.
Watch: 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments. Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska has tested positive for a steroid and two banned stimulants at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which makes her the second athlete to be provisionally suspended from the Games for failing a doping test. However, the International...
Simone Biles can't get over her new hardware. During the 24-year-old's appearance on the Today show Friday, host Carson Daly asked the Olympic gymnast — who announced her engagement to fiancé Jonathan Owens on Tuesday — how her dazzling new engagement ring compares to her seven Olympic medals.
BEIJING (AP) — Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed pandas are already in the hands of the top three finishers in the women’s figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics. The medals are coming Friday. Heavily favored Russian teen Kamila Valieva fell twice and had two other big mistakes in...
The Russian figure skater,15, tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine on Christmas Day and investigations are ongoing regarding the case. Valieva found out on Monday she would be able to compete in the women's competition following a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The CAS...
Is Dwayne Johnson the type to back down from a fight?. He was once known for his time in the ring as The Rock but has since made a name for himself as one of the most popular Hollywood movie stars right now. Despite no longer being in the ring,...
Eileen Gu has added another medal to her Beijing collection. The 18-year-old star, who was born and raised in the U.S. to a Chinese mother and American father, won the gold medal in the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe event. The day before, she dominated the qualifying round with a score of 95.50.
The 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, now at the centre of the latest Olympic doping scandal, is aiming for her second gold in Beijing today in the women's free skate competition. But Valieva will not collect a gold medal even if she does finish first in the event after...
A complaint issued by Sha'Carri Richardson has captured the attention of the International Olympics Committee. Just ahead of the Summer Olympics, track star Sha'Carri Richardson made waves as she was reportedly poised to take home a medal. Unfortunately, during trials, Richardson tested positive for marijuana and was suspended for one month.
While a doping case against ROC's Kamila Valieva is being resolved, the United States Olympic figure skating team was offered torches instead of their silver medals, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. The medal ceremony for the team figure skating event has not yet taken place because the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled that no medal ceremony that included Valieva would occur until her case is fully resolved.
The men’s freestyle skiing slopestyle event has been held at the Olympics three times, and Nick Goepper has stood atop the podium on all three occasions. After winning bronze at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, Goepper secured another silver in Beijing on Tuesday with a top score of 86.48 on his second run.
BEIJING, China — A Russian woman was standing atop the figure skating podium at the Beijing Games on Thursday night. It just wasn't the one anyone expected. Even the fact that there was a podium was a surprise. Anna Shcherbakova, the overlooked world champion, delivered a clean performance in...
Every four years, the world is captivated by incredible athletes from across the globe competing in the Winter Olympics. Some Olympians come into the competition hoping to find their way onto the podium against the odds, while others arrive feeling as though they will need an extra suitcase to bring home all their medals. In […]
Gus Kenworthy won’t be bothered if he doesn’t win a medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The three-time Olympic freeskier has already won. In 2015, Kenworthy came out as gay, a rare announcement in the action sports industry. Three years later, at the 2018 Winter Olympics, he went viral for kissing his then-boyfriend Matthew Wilkas before his slopestyle qualification run. Kenworthy and Wilkas’ kiss was the first LGBTQ kiss broadcasted from the Olympics.
Follow live coverage of day 14 of the Winter Olympics, as Eileen Gu claimed her second gold and third medal of the Games ahead of Team GB’s curling semi-final against Sweden this afternoon. Gu successfully secured gold in the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe final, one of the five gold medals up for grabs today, becoming the first freeskier to win three medals in a single Games. The home favourite cruised to victory, nailing back-to-back 900s with advanced mid-air grabs on her way to posting the best score of 95.25.This is her second gold. She has already won a gold...
Comments / 0