This Is the County in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eFtJ7rk00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,505,174 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,203 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Austin County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,347 infections in Austin County, or 18,086 for every 100,000 people.

Though Austin County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Houston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 220 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Austin County, compared to 223 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Austin County, TX 18,086 5,347 220 65
2 Waller County, TX 18,261 9,128 198 99
3 Liberty County, TX 20,870 17,085 467 382
4 Harris County, TX 21,201 975,762 226 10,395
5 Fort Bend County, TX 23,099 170,783 154 1,135
6 Montgomery County, TX 23,945 132,763 223 1,236
7 Chambers County, TX 25,124 10,123 166 67
8 Brazoria County, TX 25,770 91,226 265 938
9 Galveston County, TX 28,419 92,957 246 806

