This Is the County in the Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lexington-Fayette metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 139,610 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,548 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Lexington-Fayette than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Lexington metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Woodford County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,432 infections in Woodford County, or 24,647 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Woodford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lexington metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 161 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Woodford County, below the 173 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lexington-Fayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).