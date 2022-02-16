This Is the County in the Springfield, MO Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Springfield metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 108,752 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,702 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Springfield, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Springfield metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dallas County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,708 infections in Dallas County, or 22,474 for every 100,000 people.

Though Dallas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Springfield metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 406 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dallas County, above the 311 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Springfield metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

