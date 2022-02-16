ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eFtIztk00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 643,005 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,503 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in San Antonio-New Braunfels than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bandera County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,448 infections in Bandera County, or 15,843 for every 100,000 people.

Though Bandera County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the San Antonio metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 326 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bandera County, above the 300 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bandera County, TX 15,843 3,448 326 71
2 Kendall County, TX 18,489 7,762 262 110
3 Medina County, TX 19,366 9,554 377 186
4 Wilson County, TX 21,719 10,468 315 152
5 Comal County, TX 23,038 31,124 376 508
6 Guadalupe County, TX 23,049 35,758 237 368
7 Atascosa County, TX 26,423 12,902 453 221
8 Bexar County, TX 27,623 531,989 294 5,665

