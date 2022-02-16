ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eFtIy1100 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 162,677 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,581 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Winston-Salem, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stokes County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,646 infections in Stokes County, or 23,191 for every 100,000 people.

Though Stokes County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Winston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 325 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Stokes County, above the 215 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winston-Salem metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Stokes County, NC 23,191 10,646 325 149
2 Forsyth County, NC 24,022 89,258 194 720
3 Davidson County, NC 25,356 41,752 227 373
4 Davie County, NC 25,410 10,670 195 82
5 Yadkin County, NC 27,482 10,351 268 101

Comments / 0

 

