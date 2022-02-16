ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

This Is the County in the Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eFtIx8I00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 510,020 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,796 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Pittsburgh is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Pittsburgh metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Allegheny County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 256,178 infections in Allegheny County, or 20,903 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Allegheny County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Pittsburgh metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 253 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Allegheny County, below the 311 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pittsburgh metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Allegheny County, PA 20,903 256,178 253 3,098
2 Westmoreland County, PA 21,836 77,462 363 1,286
3 Armstrong County, PA 22,368 14,837 475 315
4 Fayette County, PA 22,527 29,801 453 599
5 Butler County, PA 23,256 43,387 370 690
6 Beaver County, PA 23,325 38,929 413 690
7 Washington County, PA 23,814 49,426 291 604

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 900,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which […]
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

County With the Highest Smoking Rate in Every State

Cigаrette sales climbed in the U.S. in 2020 for the first time in two decades. Americans bought a total of 203.7 billion сigarettes last year, up from 202.9 billion the year before, according to a Federal Trade Commission report. The uptick coincided with increased сigarette promotional and ad spending by tobacco companies. The trend is […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Allegheny County, PA
Health
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 900,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located […]
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 900,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 900,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which […]
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Omicron#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 2.4 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to Rhode Island. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 61 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of February 17, 684,648,105 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 208.6% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Longest Life Expectancy According to the CDC

According to a report by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, the average life expectancy for a person born in the US in 2019 was 78.8 years nationwide. That’s the overall number, though, and life expectancy varies considerably from state to state.  To determine the states with the highest and lowest life expectancies, 24/7 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This American City Is the Easiest To Relocate To

Americans have continued to move from place to place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the reasons for the moves during the pandemic were the desire to leave expensive coastal cities like New York and San Francisco to less expensive cities and towns inland. This has caused home prices to spike in some smaller communities. There […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

102K+
Followers
57K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy