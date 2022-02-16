This Is the County in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 131,847 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,721 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Jackson, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hinds County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 51,219 infections in Hinds County, or 21,185 for every 100,000 people.

Though Hinds County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jackson metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 300 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hinds County, compared to 314 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

