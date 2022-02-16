ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eFtItbO00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 253,004 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,680 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Tulsa than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Osage County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,606 infections in Osage County, or 22,418 for every 100,000 people.

Though Osage County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tulsa metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 315 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Osage County, compared to 323 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tulsa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Osage County, OK 22,418 10,606 315 149
2 Okmulgee County, OK 23,865 9,281 424 165
3 Pawnee County, OK 24,361 4,002 450 74
4 Creek County, OK 24,902 17,720 416 296
5 Tulsa County, OK 25,757 165,561 298 1,914
6 Wagoner County, OK 27,102 21,099 312 243
7 Rogers County, OK 27,237 24,735 373 339

Comments / 0

 

