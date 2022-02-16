This Is the County in the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lynchburg metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 54,926 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,071 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lynchburg is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Lynchburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Campbell County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,630 infections in Campbell County, or 19,268 for every 100,000 people.

Though Campbell County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lynchburg metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 323 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Campbell County, above the 287 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lynchburg metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

