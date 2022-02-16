ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

This Is the Parish in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eFtIrpw00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 202,186 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,370 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Baton Rouge, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Helena Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,800 infections in St. Helena Parish, or 17,289 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Helena Parish have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baton Rouge metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 211 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Helena Parish, below the 304 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baton Rouge metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Helena Parish, LA 17,289 1,800 211 22
2 West Feliciana Parish, LA 17,396 2,675 273 42
3 East Baton Rouge Parish, LA 23,312 103,525 285 1,267
4 Pointe Coupee Parish, LA 24,420 5,411 388 86
5 Livingston Parish, LA 24,968 34,484 318 439
6 Iberville Parish, LA 25,394 8,369 434 143
7 West Baton Rouge Parish, LA 26,063 6,740 317 82
8 Ascension Parish, LA 26,880 32,572 229 278
9 East Feliciana Parish, LA 33,899 6,610 815 159

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This American City Is the Easiest To Relocate To

Americans have continued to move from place to place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the reasons for the moves during the pandemic were the desire to leave expensive coastal cities like New York and San Francisco to less expensive cities and towns inland. This has caused home prices to spike in some smaller communities. There […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

US Counties With the Worst Health Insurance Coverage

The share of Americans under the age of 65 without health insurance fell every year between 2010, when the Affordable Care Act was signed into law, and 2016, when President Barack Obama left office. Though the uninsured rate among Americans younger than 65 has inched up over the years since, it remains well below the […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

County With the Highest Smoking Rate in Every State

Cigаrette sales climbed in the U.S. in 2020 for the first time in two decades. Americans bought a total of 203.7 billion сigarettes last year, up from 202.9 billion the year before, according to a Federal Trade Commission report. The uptick coincided with increased сigarette promotional and ad spending by tobacco companies. The trend is […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
County
Saint Helena Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 7.8 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to Louisiana. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 61 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of February 17, 684,648,105 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 208.6% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Longest Life Expectancy According to the CDC

According to a report by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, the average life expectancy for a person born in the US in 2019 was 78.8 years nationwide. That’s the overall number, though, and life expectancy varies considerably from state to state.  To determine the states with the highest and lowest life expectancies, 24/7 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Parishes#U S#Omicron#Americans#West Feliciana Parish#East Baton Rouge Parish
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 900,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which […]
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

102K+
Followers
57K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy