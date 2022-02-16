This Is the Parish in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 202,186 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,370 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Baton Rouge, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Helena Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,800 infections in St. Helena Parish, or 17,289 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Helena Parish have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baton Rouge metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 211 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Helena Parish, below the 304 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baton Rouge metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).