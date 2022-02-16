ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eFtIqxD00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 352,344 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,572 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Portland metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Skamania County in Washington has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,415 infections in Skamania County, or 12,177 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Skamania County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Portland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 86 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Skamania County, below the 123 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Skamania County, WA 12,177 1,415 86 10
2 Multnomah County, OR 13,452 107,436 126 1,005
3 Washington County, OR 13,993 81,413 84 486
4 Columbia County, OR 14,067 7,153 146 74
5 Clackamas County, OR 14,135 57,359 124 503
6 Yamhill County, OR 16,357 16,982 179 186
7 Clark County, WA 17,316 80,586 153 712

