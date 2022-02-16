ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eFtIp4U00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 141,640 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,833 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Augusta-Richmond County, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Augusta metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,577 infections in Lincoln County, or 20,221 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lincoln County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Augusta metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 449 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lincoln County, above the 310 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Augusta-Richmond County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lincoln County, GA 20,221 1,577 449 35
2 McDuffie County, GA 22,946 4,933 414 89
3 Burke County, GA 23,104 5,210 421 95
4 Columbia County, GA 23,590 34,747 234 345
5 Aiken County, SC 23,918 39,925 244 407
6 Edgefield County, SC 24,188 6,475 243 65
7 Richmond County, GA 24,209 48,773 400 805

